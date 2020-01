DENVER — One male victim was transported to a nearby hospital after a shooting in the 2500 block of Osceola Street, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

That's near South Osceola Street and West Harvard Avenue in Denver's Harvey Park neighborhood.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, DPD said.

DPD has not released suspect information and said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

