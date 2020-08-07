1 shot at Residence Inn in Englewood

One person was shot in the back at the Residence Inn in Englewood on Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — One person was shot in the back early Wednesday morning at the Residence Inn in Englewood.

At about 2:04 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office got a call of a reported shooting at the Residence Inn, located at 8322 S. Valley Hwy in Englewood, according to Deputy Jason Blanchard with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. That's near I-25 and County Line Road.

A male victim was shot and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Deputy Blanchard said.

Information on the suspect was not released early Wednesday morning as deputies were attempting to locate them.