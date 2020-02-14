COMMERCE CITY, Colorado — An officer-involved shooting on Friday morning shut down part of 104th Avenue, according to Commerce City Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is not currently available.

Commerce City tweeted at 8:09 a.m. that 104th Avenue was closed between Altura Street and Potomac Street because of a police incident.

No officers were injured, authorities confirmed.

Investigators said there is a connection between the scene and a neighborhood about 10 minutes away in the area of 114th Avenue and Iola Street, but could not provide any more details.

South Adams Fire Department and Northglenn Paramedics also responded.

This is a developing story, stay with 9 News for updates.

Liz Kotalik, KUSA

KUSA

