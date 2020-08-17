1 shot in possible road rage incident in Aurora

The shooting happened between people in two vehicles, and the suspect left the scene, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a possible road rage incident Monday morning in Aurora, according to police.

The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. at Havana Street and East 4th Way when one person in a vehicle shot the driver of another vehicle, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The victim had serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. He was the only person in his vehicle.

The suspect left the scene, and there was no suspect information available, APD said.

Aurora police said their initial investigation suggests this was a road rage incident.

This was the third incident between people in vehicles over the past two days in the metro area. On Sunday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a possible road rage crash between a pickup and motorcycle on Interstate 25 in Douglas County.

In Denver, shots were fired into a vehicle early Sunday morning on Colorado Boulevard, injuring two people. Denver police said they were investigating the circumstances of that shooting.

Anyone with information on the Aurora shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.