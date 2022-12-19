1 year later, DPD still searching for leads in fatal shooting

On Dec. 19, 2021, a shuttle van driver was shot and killed while following his own stolen car in the area of 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road, police said.

DENVER — Police have released photos of two vehicles that they said may be connected to a shooting that killed a shuttle van driver in northeast Denver a year ago Monday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 2021 in the area of East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. Denver police said the victim was driving a hotel shuttle van, tailing his own stolen vehicle, when he was shot in the chest. Police said no one else was in the van at the time.

The victim, 54-year-old Wesley Rosander, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The van crashed into a light pole after the driver was shot, police said.

His stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the Montbello area, DPD said.

A year later, police are still looking for possible leads in the shooting. Monday, they released photos of a red pickup truck and a white sedan that they said may have been associated with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

