17-year-old suspect facing arson charges after 10 suspicious fires reported in Aurora

One fire reported at a multifamily building displaced 10 people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing arson charges after at least 10 "suspicious" fires were reported in Aurora overnight, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).

While the causes of the fires were still under investigation, it was believed they were all connected, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said.

AFR first tweeted about the multiple fires just before 1 a.m. and said they involved dumpsters, fields and buildings in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street.

One fire was reported at a multifamily building near South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. Ten residents and several pets were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was assisting the affected residents.

Just before that fire, one was reported near East Pacific Circle and South Revere Street, according to AFR.

Just after 2 a.m., AFR said they were mopping up the scenes.

The suspect arrested is a 17-year-old boy and due to his age, APD said they were unable to release any other information at this time. He's facing first-degree arson charges, according to APD.

