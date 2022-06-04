x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

17-year-old suspect facing arson charges after 10 suspicious fires reported in Aurora

One fire reported at a multifamily building displaced 10 people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

More Videos

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing arson charges after at least 10 "suspicious" fires were reported in Aurora overnight, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).

While the causes of the fires were still under investigation, it was believed they were all connected, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said.

AFR first tweeted about the multiple fires just before 1 a.m. and said they involved dumpsters, fields and buildings in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street.

RELATED: Strong winds bring back trauma of fire danger in Boulder

One fire was reported at a multifamily building near South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. Ten residents and several pets were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was assisting the affected residents.

Just before that fire, one was reported near East Pacific Circle and South Revere Street, according to AFR.

Just after 2 a.m., AFR said they were mopping up the scenes.

The suspect arrested is a 17-year-old boy and due to his age, APD said they were unable to release any other information at this time. He's facing first-degree arson charges, according to APD.

RELATED: Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired 'effective immediately'

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.