100-year-old man dies after being assaulted in Longmont

The man died two weeks after being pushed from behind, according to Longmont Police.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 100-year-old man died Tuesday after being assaulted two weeks ago, Longmont Police Department said.

Police said officers responded on Oct. 25 to the 2200 block of Main Street for a reported assault and discovered the victim.

The victim told a bystander he had been pushed from behind, causing him to fall into a parked car and then the ground, according to police.

The victim described the suspect as a man wearing pants with a blue-checkered pants, but his eyesight was limited, police said.

In addition, police said witness described seeing a man between 40 and 50 years old wearing black pants with blue squares in the general area.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 303-774-8933 and reference case number 21-8933.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

