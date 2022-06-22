$10K reward offered for information on hit-and-run suspect

Haley Mill is wanted on multiple charges after two bicyclists were injured in the crash, including one victim who was seriously injured, the sheriff's office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the suspect wanted in a hit-and-run on Sunday that left a cyclist seriously injured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

Haley Mill, 38, is wanted on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and accident involving death or personal injures, JCSO said.

One bicyclist, identified by her daughter as 61-year-old Lisa Ludwig, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second bicyclist who was also hit did not require hospitalization.

The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 40 between Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70, according to JCSO. That's in the El Rancho area of Jefferson County.



Multiple witnesses reported seeing a driver pass a group of bicyclists before intentionally hitting two cyclists with another group who were traveling east on Highway 40, JCSO said.

Immediately after, witnesses reported the driver sped through the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then went east on I-70.

Investigators are not aware of any actions that could have provoked the driver, according to JCSO.

The sheriff's office said Mill was listed as the registered owner of the suspect vehicle, a Ford Escape. Deputies found the vehicle Monday on Zinnia Street in Morrison after a neighbor reported it to JCSO. They believe it was left there overnight.

Anyone else with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

