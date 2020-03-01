HUDSON, Colo. — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in connection with the killing of a Hudson man who was found dead in October, according to an alert from Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

The Hudson Police Department (HPD) requested assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the homicide of 52-year-old Shane Phelan, the alert says.

He was killed in the evening hours of Oct. 9, 2019, in the 100 block of Dahlia Street. Phelan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe he was murdered, but aren't releasing how he died due to the ongoing investigation.

Shane Phelan

Hudson PD

Crime Stoppers, the Town of Hudson and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) created the reward fund for information that leads to an arrest and the filing of criminal charges.

Tippers can remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website: nococrimestoppers.com.

If you have information but do not wish to remain anonymous you can call 720-640-7545 to pass on your information and still be eligible for a reward of up to $8,000 from the Town of Hudson.

