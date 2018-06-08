UPDATE: The Taos County Sheriff’s Department announced a 2:30 p.m. press conference on Tuesday. We’ll have updates on this story.

Eleven children are in protective custody after law enforcement raided a makeshift compound along the Colorado border in New Mexico on Friday, according to the Taos County Sheriff's Office.

Two men from Georgia are in custody, one - 39-year-old Siraj Wahhaj - on a warrant out of Georgia on child abduction and the other - Lucas Morten - on charges of harboring a fugitive, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Both are facing 11 new child abuse charges.

The Sheriff's Office said three women at the compound were arrested Saturday and are facing charges of child abuse as well. The women are reportedly believed to be the children's mothers.

The children found at the compound were aged from 1 to 15 years old and have been turned over to the New Mexico Children Youth and Families Department, deputies said.

Photos: Suspect mugshots from northern New Mexico compound

On Thursday, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe approved a search warrant for the compound because he believed that a child abduction suspect and the abducted child were at the makeshift residence. The warrant was the culmination of a two-month investigation in conjunction with law enforcement from Georgia and the FBI.

Law enforcement thought 4-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj might have been at the compound and was reportedly abducted out of Clayton County, Georgia by Siraj Wahhaj in December 2017.

According to Hogrefe, the FBI had been casing the compound, which is in a remote area of northern New Mexico but didn't think there was enough probable cause to get onto the property. Hogrefe said his office was given information from a Georgia detective that was basically a distress call from someone at the compound.

The message said, "we are starving and need food and water," according to the sheriff.

After hearing the message, Hogrefe decided the Sheriff's Office couldn't wait on the FBI or any other law enforcement agency; he wanted to move on the compound as soon as possible.

A look inside the small trailer. (Photo: Taos County Sheriff's Office)

"It had to be a search warrant and a tactical approach for our own safety because we had learned two occupants were most likely heavily armed and considered extremist of the Muslim belief," the sheriff said in a news release.

The Sheriff's Office Response Team moved on the compound Friday morning with help from state investigators. The operation, which reportedly took all day, went off without any major issues or injuries to anyone involved, the Taos County Sheriff's Office said.

Both Sarij Wahhaj and Morten originally refused to follow verbal commands from the tactical squad but were both taken into custody. Deputies reported one of the men being heavily armed with an AR-15, five 30-round magazines and four loaded pistols on his person when he was taken into custody.

Many more rounds were found throughout the compound, which was basically just a small travel trailer buried in the ground covered by plastic. There was no water, plumbing or electricity, investigators said.

The only food law enforcement saw for the sixteen people living there were a few potatoes and a box of rice. The sheriff called the conditions in the trailer filthy.

A look at the living conditions at the compound. (Photo: Taos County Sheriff's Office)

Hogrefe said the scene called to mind images of refugees from developing countries. Everybody was wearing dirty rags for clothing and no one had shoes or any semblance of personal hygiene, he said.

The sheriff said his deputies gave the children all the water and food they had while waiting for child services to show up at the trailer.

"Whenever a law enforcement officer tells you it was a rough day at work, this was a rough day at work," said Taos County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jason Real. "Not only does it take a physical toll on you, but also mentally it's draining. I'm glad we were able to get all 11 children out."

The men at the compound are in custody. Sarij Wahhaj is being held without bail on a Georgia warrant for child abduction, deputies said. Morten is charged with harboring a fugitive.

The three women had originally been released from law enforcement custody pending further investigation, but as of late Sunday night the trio had been arrested and were facing 11 counts of child abuse.

They are identified as Hujrah Wahhaj, Siraj Wahhaj's sister, Subhannah Wahhaj, Siraj Wahhaj's sister and Morten's wife, and Jany Leveille, Siraj Wahhaj's wife, according to our sister station 11Alive in Atlanta.

What originally prompted law enforcement to raid the trailer, the belief that Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj was at the compound, turned out to be false, the Sheriff's Office said. None of the adults detained would give any information on the child. The Sheriff's Office said it believes the child had been at the trailer a couple of weeks prior.

According to 11Alive, the mother of 4-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj reported him missing from Clayton County, Georgia on Dec. 10, 2017, but said she hadn't seen him since Dec. 1. She said the child takes medication for seizures and has developmental and cognitive delays. She said she was worried the boy was not getting his medication.

In a search warrant, authorities said they believe Siraj Wahhaj planned to perform an exorcism on his son and was denying him the medication.

Sarij Wahhaj and Morten are facing 11 counts of child abuse, according to a Taos County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The investigation into finding Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj is ongoing.

Timeline of events leading up to the raid

Infogram

© 2018 KUSA-TV