12-year-old arrested after social media threat

Lakewood Police arrested a 12-year-old for making social media threats of a planned shooting at Creighton Middle School, with pictures of what looked like a handgun.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 12-year-old was arrested for making school shooting threats on social media after students reported the threats to police and Safe2Tell, police said Thursday.

The child made threats of a planned school shooting at Creighton Middle School in Lakewood near Kipling Street and 6th Avenue, said Lakewood Police. They said the social media threats also included a picture of what looked like a handgun.

Police said the suspect is not a current or former student at the middle school. The child lives in Denver and attends Denver Public Schools, but lived in Lakewood previously.

During the investigation, police recovered a "realistic-looking fake handgun." Because the suspect is a juvenile, police are not releasing their name.

Charges against the child include interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions – credible threat, and harassment.

Lakewood Police said the investigation was a collaborative effort between them, the school and Jeffco Public Schools.

