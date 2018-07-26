KUSA — A Littleton man who was driving drunk when he struck and killed two people on a motorcycle was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

On September 5, 2016, Matthew Samuel Smith, 58, was headed south on Parker Road in Aurora when he attempted to make a left turn onto East Temple Drive but failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

His minivan struck the motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Brandon Dobson. Breona Knight, 20, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Both were taken to area hospitals but later died from their injuries.

Samples of Smith’s blood drawn 90 minutes after the crash found a blood-alcohol content of 0.054 and presence of cocaine. Police found five empty 50 ml bottles of peppermint schnapps in his van along with drug paraphernalia.

In May, a jury convicted Smith of two counts of vehicular homicide DUI; two counts of vehicular homicide reckless driving; two counts of reckless manslaughter; and one count of failure to yield right of way.

He was sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each death, to be served consecutively. Sentences on the other counts will be served concurrently.

