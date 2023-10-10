$12,000 in denim stolen from local Kohl's, police say

Aurora Police shared pictures of the suspects who reportedly "grabbed handfuls of jeans" and walked right past registers and out the front door.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people are reported to have grabbed nearly $12,000 worth of denim from an Aurora Kohl's department store, police said. They need help from the public identifying the people from surveillance footage.

Reports to police said the suspects walked into the Kohl's at 1350 S. Ironton St., "grabbed handfuls of jeans" and walked out of the store without paying for the pants.

Surveillance pictures provided by police show three different people leaving the store carrying backpacks and bags.

It's unclear from the police tweet what day or time this suspected theft occurred.

Police said the group of suspects was seen leaving the store's parking lot in a 2001 gray Honda CRV. The surveillance pictures show the car with a license plate ALZ C27.

This isn't the first jean theft for the suspects, police said. According to police, the group has done this denim routine several times this month.

APD is looking for the individuals below who are involved in the theft of nearly $12,000 worth of jeans from a local Kohls #HelpUsIdentify



Reports say these folks have walked into the Kohls on Ironton Street, grabbed handfuls of jeans and walked out without paying. They drive… pic.twitter.com/HFmVn4hNE9 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 10, 2023

Police are searching for the suspects in the pictures below. They asked anyone with information on these individuals to call Aurora police at 303-739-1840.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

