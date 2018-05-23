LAKEWOOD - Thirteen people woke up Wednesday morning in Lakewood to find their tires slashed, according to Lakewood Police Department.

Dennis Jones, one of the victims, told 9NEWS the tire was so flat, he couldn't get a jack underneath his car.

Jones said he had to pay $180 for a new tire. If he had filed an insurance claim, he said he'd have to pay a $500 deductible.

Department spokesperson Mark Reeves said it happened between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Most of the damage occurred near West Center Avenue and South Upham Street in the Belmar area across the street from a Target store.

"We have not had any real problems like this in Belmar before that I can think of," Jones said.

It appeared that the 13 cars involved were randomly targeted, Reeves said. So far, investigators found no surveillance footage.

A vandal or vandals targeted tires in Lakewood overnight.

Lakewood Police

Other victims "probably have it worse than I do," Jones said. "I mean, I’m retired. They have to go to work, and obviously some are missing work and probably missing getting paid and all that, so I think I have it easy compared to other people."

In Colorado, if property damage exceeds $1,000, the person responsible could be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.

© 2018 KUSA