Crime

13.5 pounds of heroin seized in Eagle County traffic stop, sheriff's office says

Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, of California faces multiple drug charges, according to Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

EAGLE, Colorado — A suspect faces multiple drug charges after more than 13 pounds of heroin were found during a traffic stop Wednesday, Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) said.

ECSO said detectives with the sheriff's office and Vail Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop for following too close on I-70 near Eagle.

> Video above: Overdose deaths reach all-time high across the country; Colorado up 34%.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Mario Contreras Lopez of California, gave consent to have his vehicle searched, and ECSO said he quickly admitted illegal drugs were hidden inside a child car seat.

Nine wrapped packages of heroin labeled "PEYO" and weighing about 13.5 pounds were discovered, and Lopez was arrested on the following charges, according to ECSO:

  • Distribution of a controlled substance - heroin
  • Possession of a controlled substance - heroin
  • Special offender importation of heroin

Lopez is being held on a $100,000 bond, ECSO said.

Credit: Eagle County Sheriff's Office
