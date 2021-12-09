13.5 pounds of heroin seized in Eagle County traffic stop, sheriff's office says

Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, of California faces multiple drug charges, according to Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

EAGLE, Colorado — A suspect faces multiple drug charges after more than 13 pounds of heroin were found during a traffic stop Wednesday, Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) said.

ECSO said detectives with the sheriff's office and Vail Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop for following too close on I-70 near Eagle.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Mario Contreras Lopez of California, gave consent to have his vehicle searched, and ECSO said he quickly admitted illegal drugs were hidden inside a child car seat.

Nine wrapped packages of heroin labeled "PEYO" and weighing about 13.5 pounds were discovered, and Lopez was arrested on the following charges, according to ECSO:

Distribution of a controlled substance - heroin

Possession of a controlled substance - heroin

Special offender importation of heroin

Lopez is being held on a $100,000 bond, ECSO said.

