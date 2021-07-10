7 suspected identified after 13,000+ fentanyl pills, other drugs and guns seized

Seven suspects identified in connection with the seizure of drugs, guns and cash in Garfield County, the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team said.

RIFLE, Colo. — Seven suspects have been identified after an investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Garfield County lead to the seizure of large quantities of illegal narcotics, guns and cash, according to Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (Trident).

Trident said it started an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) earlier in 2021 into an organization operating in the areas of Rifle and Garfield County, and identified multiple suspects involved with the transportation and distribution of illegal drugs and firearms.

The following items pictured below were seized during the investigation, according to Trident:

13,846 fentanyl pills

3,814 Xanax bars

8.43 pounds of methamphetamine

0.75 pounds of cocaine

73.6 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

5.69 pounds of marijuana

12 guns, at least two reported stolen

$45,000 in U.S. currency

Trident said the following suspects have been connected to the investigation and are already in custody:

Tyrell T. Portlock, 49 years old

Cody A. Smith, 31

In addition, Trident said the following are wanted in connection to the investigation:

Brittany N. Ferpes, 38

Ruben Chavez III, 28

Christopher L. Richter, 34

Brittany J. N. Echeverria, 32

Garrett D. Ford, 34

Felony charges the suspects face include firearm offenses, possession of controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Trident said the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Rifle Police Department, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Parachute Police Department, Threat Assessment Group and Garfield County All Hazards Response Team assister with the investigation.

