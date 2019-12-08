DENVER — A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened early Friday morning near Northfield High School, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin distributed by Denver police.

Aiden Lawrence was shot to death near East 54th Avenue and North Xenia Street in the Northfield Stapleton neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

"Violence and people losing their lives, that’s sad enough. But when it's such a young life, that didn’t get an opportunity to live life, that makes it that much sadder," said Joe Montoya, DPD's Division Chief of Investigations.

He was one of three people killed in four different shooting in Denver between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call Crime Stoppers immediately. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to three separate homicides that occurred within the city between 6 p.m Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, August 6. They also responded to a fourth shooting within that time frame but said the incidents appear to be unrelated.

Officers first responded to a report of a shooting around 6:20 p.m. Thursday near West Colorado Avenue and South Meade Street in southwest Denver.

Family members identified the victim as 19-year-old Darrell Mitchell. Loved ones returned to the scene of the shooting Friday night, looking for neighbors or possible witnesses that might have new information about what happened.

"We're not stopping until we find out what happened to my little brother," said Mitchell's sister, Albria Hooks.

"We want to find the killer," added his cousin, LaShea McQeary. "We're not stopping until we find the killer."

A second shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday in the area of 12400 E. Albrook Drive, near E. 47th Avenue and Peoria Street in the Montbello neighborhood, according to a tweet from DPD.

Officers located two victims, an adult man, and an adult woman. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive according to police.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a business burglary with shots fired in the 3200 block of N. Julian Street in the West Highland neighborhood.

An adult man, who appears to be a bystander, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for DPD said.

In each of these separate cases, Denver Police homicide detectives are asking for the community to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any information at 720-913-7867.

Tippers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

