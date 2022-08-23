Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom

The teen was wounded but is expected to survive, according to Denver Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen.

The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the Denver Police Department, the teen's mother had to stop suddenly when the suspect walked into traffic. After the suspect walked past their vehicle she continued to drive eastbound on 14th Avenue and as she did she heard gunshots from directly behind her, police said.

Her 14-year-old son was struck and taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening.

James Katrelle, 22, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody late Monday night in the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue, police said. He's being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

The victim attends the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design (DSISD) and the principal sent a letter to parents notifying them of the incident. DPS also sent a letter to parents whose children attend the Odyssey School of Denver where the victim is a former student.

Denver police asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.