Suspect identified in killing of 18-year-old man

Police need help locating Alonzo “Sino” Chavez, who is wanted for the fatal shooting of Richie Lovato on April 17 in Denver.

DENVER — Denver Police on Wednesday identified a suspect in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man last month and asked for the public's help in locating him.

In a Crime Stoppers alert, Denver Police (DPD) named 18-year-old Alonzo "Sino" Chavez as the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened about 11:30 p.m. April 17 in the area of West 14th Avenue and North Meade Street.

When officers arrived at that location, they found Richie Lovato, 18, with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries. Lovato's family set up a GoFundMe page to help them cover his funeral costs.

On the fundraising page, family described Lovato as "the father of a sweet 1-year-old baby boy," and "one-of-a-kind with his humor, laugh," and that his presence "would light up the room."

Detectives obtained a first-degree murder arrest warrant for Chavez related to the killing of Lovato but haven't been able to find and arrest him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Denver Police.

Anyone with information about Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867 or they can visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

