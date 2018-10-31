15-year-old accused of first-degree murder in deadly Aurora shooting

AURORA — A 15-year-old boy faces charges for first-degree murder in the wake of a deadly shooting that happened at an Aurora intersection Wednesday morning.

An Adams County deputy who was in the area for another reason was the one who reported the shooting after hearing gunshots near Montview Boulevard and Billings Street, according to the Aurora Police Department. Officers later found the victim, who died at the hospital.

The search for suspects led to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents and a heavy police presence. Sable Elementary School, which is a few blocks away, was placed on a secure perimeter for the investigation.

Aurora police said the teenage suspect was arrested on Wednesday night. Because he is not legally an adult, police did not identify him by name or distribute his mugshot.

Investigators have not said what motivated the shooting, and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

No additional information was immediately available.

