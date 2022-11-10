Family wants answers after 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

Edward Armijo Preciado was on a date with his girlfriend when he was shot near 31st Avenue and Downing Street Wednesday, his family said.

DENVER — A family in Denver is asking for help after someone shot and killed a 15-year-old boy last week.

Family members said Edward Armijo Preciado was on a date with his girlfriend when someone shot him eight times. They said his girlfriend was shot in the foot. She had surgery and she's now out of the hospital.

Deb Sena, Edward's aunt, said the girlfriend and her sister told the family Preciado shielded them during the shooting to protect them. Preciado was taken to the hospital and passed away on Saturday.

"All I know is he went on a date and he came to walk his girl for her to go home safely," Sena said. "He never came home."

She said he got off the bus with his girlfriend and her sister. As they walked down the street, Sena said, someone shot him. The shooting happened on Downing Street near the intersection with 31st Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the shooter, and they need the public's help. Sena wants more answers about who killed her 15-year-old nephew.

"Anyone who knows a little something or hears a little something, please notify the police," she said.

Sena keeps coming back to the corner of 31st and Downing to find answers from neighbors. She's left wondering why her nephew never made it home.

"That is the pain, not knowing," she said. "I want justice for him."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

