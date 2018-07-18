LITTLETON — The person killed in a shooting last week in Littleton has been identified as a 15-year-old girl, according to a release from the Arapahoe County coroner.

Louisa Angelica Aguilar, 15, died last Thursday. She had been shot in the head in the early morning hours of July 17.

Around 6:30 that morning, officers responded to 6019 South Broadway for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located Aguilar, who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries several days later.

The male victim fled the home following the shooting and was located several blocks away, police said. He had been shot in the face but was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier, police announced the arrest of Timothy Alexander Shelton, 22, on two counts of attempted first-degree homicide. Those charges will be amended following the death of one Aguilar, police said.

Shelton lived at the home where the shooting took place, but police have not said how he's connected to the victims.

