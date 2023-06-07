Alleged victim count now up to 16 women in case of doctor accused of drugging and sexual assault

The Denver District Attorney's Office filed more charges against cardiologist Stephen Matthews, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 16.

DENVER — As he sits in a jail cell, prosecutors have filed more charges against Stephen Matthews, 35, who is accused of drugging and raping several women since 2019.

The total number of felony charges Matthews is expected to face is now 34 counts, ranging from sexual assault to drugging.

After one woman came forward with allegations of drugging earlier this year, and as the criminal case against Matthews made news, more women came forward since his initial arrest by Denver Police in March.

In some of the allegations, Matthews is accused of meeting women on dating apps and giving them tequila, which led to them passing out and having no memory of what happened the night before.

All 16 alleged victims believe they were drugged. It’s unknown at this point exactly how many were sexually assaulted.

A search warrant obtained by 9NEWS on Tuesday also indicates police searched his home in downtown Denver with the aim of seizing any drugs like tranquilizers and opium derivatives.

Matthews is also accused of playing Jenga with some of the victims, in which dares were written on some of the Jenga blocks. The search warrant indicates police were looking for the game as part of their search warrant.

Matthews is currently under a no-bond hold in the city’s jail as he awaits a court date later this week.

Matthews has agreed to stop practicing medicine pending his criminal case, according to documents from the state's medical board

