4 teens now charged as adults in Hinkley HS parking lot shooting

Four teens are now charged as adults in the Nov. 19 shooting that injured three teens.

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy is the fourth teen to be charged as an adult in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School that wounded three people last month, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Alejandro Carillo Hernandez was arrested last week and is now charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Hernandez is due in court on Dec. 14.

Larry Jefferson, Dalen Brewer and Diego Flores all 16 were previously charged in the case and each face a number of counts.

Three teenagers were injured in the Nov. 19 shooting that started as a fight in the parking lot during lunch and led to several people firing shots out of the windows of a pickup truck as they drove through the parking lot, according to Aurora Police (APD)

The school's security cameras captured what led up to the shooting. The video was detailed in an affidavit released by the district attorney's office on Tuesday.

Just before noon, the video shows a white truck pulling into the parking lot of the school and stopping near a darker-colored sedan, according to the affidavit. The driver of that truck was later identified as Flores.

Several people got out of both vehicles, and the affidavit says the group walked into the parking lot of the school to have an argument with several others who were already in the parking lot.

A couple of minutes later, the affidavit says, a 16-year-old boy who had gotten out of the truck pulled out a handgun and began firing at three other teens.

At one point, according to the affidavit, Jefferson and Brewer fired shots from the truck as it moved through the parking lot.

Jefferson, 16, has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Brewer, 16, has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Flores, 16, has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Booking photos for Flores and Hernandez are not being released at this time.

Brewer and Jefferson are scheduled for a status hearing in the case on Dec. 15, according to the district attorney's office. Flores will have his status hearing on March 7.

The District Attorney’s Office continues to work with the Aurora Police Department to investigate this crime. Anyone who believes he or she possesses evidence is encouraged to contact the police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS