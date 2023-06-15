Shooting of 2 men in downtown was 'targeted', DPD says

A suspect is not yet in custody, but police said they have a photo of him taken from cameras in the area.

DENVER — The shooting of two men in the area of 17th and Curtis streets in downtown Denver just as the parade and rally for the Denver Nuggets championship was coming to an end was "targeted" and unrelated to the celebrations, Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas said.

"I think this just speaks to the fact that individuals in our community are emboldened to act in an irresponsible way regardless of who's watching," Thomas said. "I think that is a significant concern. We should all be worried about that."

Both victims were taken to Denver Health for treatment of serious injuries.

While it's unknown exactly what prompted the shooting, Thomas said they believe the suspect and victims were acquaintances.

He said they have a photograph of the suspect, who is not yet in custody, that was taken from cameras in the area.

"We're confident in our investigative ability to certainly identify that person and bring that person to justice," he said.

Earlier this week, 10 people were hurt in a shooting near 20th and Market streets as celebrations of the Denver Nuggets win Monday night wrapped up. Denver Police said they believe that shooting was drug-related. Two people, including one of the victims, were arrested on weapons charges.

Police said they believe about half of the victims were innocent bystanders and the rest were involved in some way.

So far, no one's been charged for the actual shooting.

