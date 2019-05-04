JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for a case involving a Littleton man who hasn't been seen since January.

Blake Quinlan was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Thursday, one day after investigators found the missing man's body, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Quinlan was being held in the Sherman County Jail in Texas on unrelated charges before being transported to the Jeffco jail.

A family member reported Joseph Michael Brinson, 28, missing on Jan. 23, 2019, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Mica Mine Gulch Road in Littleton a few days earlier on Jan. 17.

In a January Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office initially said they did not suspect foul play or think that Brinson was in danger.

The Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that "recently discovered evidence" has led them to investigate Brinson's disappearance as a "potential homicide."

