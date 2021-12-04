Shooting in Thornton leaves 18-year-old dead

Police said they found the victim, 18-year-old Fernando Perez, in the area of East 101st Avenue and Clayton Street Friday night.

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting in Thornton Friday night that left a young man dead.

According to the Thornton Police Department (TPD), officers were called to the area of 101st Avenue and Clayton Street at around 8:17 p.m. on a report of a person down.

When they got there, TPD said, officers found an injured man with what appeared to be a stab wound. It was later found to be a gunshot wound, according to police.

TPD said the victim, 18-year-old Fernando Perez, later died at a hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators immediately began to process the scene, speak with witnesses and collect evidence, police said.

TPD said they have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 720-977-5513.

