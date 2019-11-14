GREELEY, Colo. — A Pierce man was sentenced to 18 years in the department of corrections for holding his ex-girlfriend inside his car against her will, assaulting her, and threatening to kill her.

Jeremy Wortman, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree kidnapping as an act of domestic violence.

He met the victim on Feb. 27 in the parking lot of Outriders Bar and Grill in Greeley to discuss parenting and custody issues regarding their child.

The victim got into Wortman’s vehicle and he drove off against her will, prosecutors said.

The victim attempted to secretly call 911 as Wortman continued to drive around Weld County.

Wortman wrecked his car which resulted in a blown-out tire. When he got out to assess the damage on the vehicle, the victim began secretly recording the rest of the incident.

Despite the blown tire, Wortman got back in the car and continued to drive recklessly. He eventually shredded all of the rubber and drove on the metal rim.

Dispatchers received calls from concerned citizens who saw Wortman run red lights while sparks flew from his vehicle.

During the course of the 27-minute incident, Wortman threatened to kill the victim several times and she could be heard on the audio recording begging for her life.

The victim told police she also sent several texts to several friends and family members which were relayed to dispatchers and helped them locate the victim and take Wortman into custody.

