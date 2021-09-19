Denver Police investigate shooting, 1 hospitalized

The shooting happened at 18th Avenue and Grant Street, according to police.

DENVER — Police are investigating after a shooting in Denver sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted about the shooting around 5:45 a.m.

The shooting happened in the area of 18th Avenue and Grant Street – just a few blocks north of the Capitol.

One person was taken to an area hospital, according to DPD's tweet.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting at 18th and Grant. One person was transported to the hospital. No arrests at this time. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xkwSJxfNtf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 19, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

