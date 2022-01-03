18th Judicial District suspends jury trials due to COVID

Jury trials in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties are being suspended due to high COVID-19 case counts.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The 18th Judicial District in Colorado is suspending jury trials and moving to remote operations due to high COVID-19 case counts.

On Dec. 30, Chief Judge Michelle Amico issued the order that is effective from Jan. 3 through Jan. 28.

The order says Amico can extend, rescind or modify it based on multiple factors factors including COVID-19 data that is being monitored in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.

> Video above: Colorado updates quarantine guidelines for surging omicron variant.

The latest data shows that COVID incidence and positivity rates in those four counties higher than before vaccinations were available, including the highest one-week cumulative incidence rates in Arapahoe and Douglas counties since the pandemic began.

"These statistics are higher than those seen even prior to the availability of vaccinations and are extremely concerning in light of the large numbers of people summoned to appear for jury trials on any given week," Amico said in the order.

Amico also said hospital capacity in the counties is a major concern.

"The hospitals in both Arapahoe and Douglas Counties are under strain, with 100% of ICU beds full and approximately 99% of non-ICU beds full," she said. "There is no hospital in Elbert County, and there is only a very small hospital in Lincoln County. Thus, those two counties must send individuals who need a certain level of care to hospitals in other counties, such as either Douglas or Arapahoe County."

This is the second time the 18th Judicial District has suspended jury trials since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.