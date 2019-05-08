DENVER — A 19-year-old man is in custody following the stabbing of three people in a Denver home Sunday night.

Christian Garcia is accused of attacking three victims — two men and a woman — in a home in the 600 block of South Newton Street, according to a probable cause statement.

All three victims suffered serious bodily injuries and were transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Garcia stabbed one of the men once in the chest with a kitchen knife when the victim went in to check on Garcia in his bedroom, according to the probable cause statement.

The statement says when the woman went to check on them, Garcia stabbed her five times, and then stabbed the other male victim twice when he also went to check on the commotion.

One victim told the responding officers that the attack was unprovoked and that there had not been an argument or altercation ahead of it, according to the probable cause statement.

The officers found Garcia sitting in a chair in his bedroom and "covered in blood," the statement says.

The probable cause statement says Garcia was arrested for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and placed on hold for further investigation.

