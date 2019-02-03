FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly carried a weapon onto a high school campus in Fort Collins.

According to Fort Collins police, Jonathen Snelling, 19, went to the front desk at Rocky Mountain High School to visit a student around 9:20 a.m. After a brief interaction, school staff asked Snelling to leave school property. Police said Snelling complied and left.

Snelling returned to the school just after 2:45 p.m., police said. Staff notified the school resource officer that Snelling was acting erratically, pacing outside the main entrance and had a knife of his belt. According to a release, the SRO placed the school on lockout out of precaution.

Police said the SRO contacted Snelling, who had moved to a sidewalk south of the school. The suspect initially refused commands, but ultimately complied and was taken safely into custody.

Snelling now faces charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon on school grounds, violation of bail bond conditions and second-degree trespassing.

