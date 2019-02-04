WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for shooting and killing a man during a drug deal in January 2018.

According to a press release from the District Attorney's Office, Dariques Hemphill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Feb. 1.

The release says Hemphill and a second suspect, Kerstie Arnold, 20, arranged to meet a cocaine dealer in the parking lot of the Park Place Apartments at 9141 Federal Blvd in Westminster on Jan. 5, 2018.

Five people, including the person who arranged the deal with Hemphill and Arnold, arrived at the parking lot in a Chevrolet Equinox, according to the release.

Instead of following through with buying the drugs, the release says Hemphill and Arnold demanded that everyone in the car empty their pockets. According to the release, Hemphill walked up to the vehicle and fired four shots at the driver.

The release says Ricardo Manuel Sanchez, 19, was shot four times in the head and neck and died. A female passenger was hit in the leg but survived. No one else in the car was shot, according to the release.

After the shooting, the release says the car took off and eventually crashed into an apartment at the complex.

Hemphill and Arnold fled in a stolen car.

About 12 hours after the shooting, the pair used the same vehicle in a robbery, the release says. Arnold left her purse behind during that robbery, and police were able to link the car to the couple.

Hemphill was arrested on Jan. 9, 2019 and police said he gave a full confession to the crimes.

Arnold also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the January shooting and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Feb. 15.

