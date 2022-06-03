Man sentenced in cold case homicide of girlfriend

Crespin Nene-Perez pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the 1998 killing of Bonny Baker.

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a domestic violence murder case that dates back nearly 24 years.

According to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Crespin Nene-Perez pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Bonny Baker in 1998.

“Violent crime cold cases are among the most challenging of all cases we handle, Denver DA Beth McCann said in a statement. “However, thanks to the painstaking work of our Cold Case Unit lead by Chief Deputy DA Dawn Weber, justice may be delayed, but it is rarely denied. I am thankful for their work as well as that of the Denver Police Department’s Cold Case Unit and Crime Laboratory, the FBI and many other agencies and individuals for solving this case and bringing Mr. Nene-Perez to justice.”

“Today’s outcome is a testament to the decade-long collaboration and persistence of Denver’s dedicated cold case teams on a case that, in other jurisdictions, may have been deemed unsolvable,” said Chief Deputy Weber.

The release said Baker, who was 47 at the time, was reported missing on June 30, 1998, and that Nene-Perez had killed her and left her body in a shallow grave on Navajo tribal grounds in New Mexico within about a day of her disappearance.

Her remains were discovered in July 1999 by two boys riding horses in a remote area of that tribal land, the release said.

In October 2012, the Denver Police Department's (DPD) Cold Case Unit reopened the case and worked with Navajo tribal officials in New Mexico, as well as with the FBI and DPD's Crime Laboratory to confirm that the remains that were discovered in 1999 were Baker's.