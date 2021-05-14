Suspect shot by DPD, no officers injured

The shooting happened near West 1st Avenue and Perry Street in Denver's Barnum neighborhood.

DENVER — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a Denver Police officer in the Barnum neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened in the area of West 1st Avenue and Perry Street, and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

No officers were injured during incident. The suspect's condition is not known as of this writing.

Neighbors told 9NEWS Reporter Noel Brennan they heard multiple gunshots.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

ALERT: There is a large police presence in the area of W 1st & Perry St due to an officer-involved shooting. Roads closed in the area, motorist are advised to use alternate routes. This is an active investigation, updates are forthcoming and will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zZVBXJgvgo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 14, 2021

MORE HEADLINES:

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.