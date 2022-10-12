2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the September incident, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy.

The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.

> Video above from Sept. 20: 7-year-old boy narrowly missed by gunfire after shots fired into Centennial homes

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. Their names have not been released. The two men are each charged with:

Attempted murder

Menacing

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Criminal mischief

Prohibited use of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

At the time of the shooting, one person reported to 911 dispatchers that they heard five shots being fired, then heard a vehicle speed off, with five additional shots being fired from inside the car. Bullets hit at least three homes, according to the sheriff's office.

A resident who lives on South Flanders Street said his home was struck by a bullet that went through the living room window. The bullet passed through another wall, through a box of toys, and through the armrest of a chair where a 7-year-old boy was playing on his computer.

The boy was leaning forward in the chair to play a video game, which resulted in the bullet missing him by a few inches, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies located multiple shell casings in the area. No one was injured.