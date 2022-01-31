Aurora Police arrest 2 suspects for attempted murder

Keevin Newsom and DeSean Young-Davis were arrested in connection to the Jan. 5 shooting of a 36-year-old-man on North Salida Street, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month, Aurora Police Department said.

Police said officers responded on Jan. 5 to the shooting in the 3500 block of Noth Salida Street, which is located north of Interstate 70 and west of Tower Road.

A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Keevin Newsom, 38, and DeSean Young-Davis, 24, were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree assault, police said.

The case will be prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

