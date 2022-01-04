85-year-old man robbed and killed, 2 suspects arrested

Joshua Miles, 29, and Kyli Ferguson, 28, face multiple charges in connection to the homicide and robbery, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the robbery and homicide of an 85-year-old man in Westminster, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Wagner Street near the intersection with 88th Street on Wednesday for a reported suspicious death.

An 85-year-old man was found dead with visible physical injuries inside the home, according to the sheriff's office, and deputies determined items were missing from the home.

The stolen items included a vehicle, which was located on Thursday by Northglenn Police Department officers at an apartment complex located at 11501 Washington Street, the sheriff's office said.



Investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment associated with the suspects, and discovered evidence that led to a hotel in the area of 120th Street and Grant Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.



Joshua Stephen Miles, 29, and Kyli Leanne Ferguson, 28, were arrested Friday morning at the hotel by deputies and Thornton Police Department officers after trying to escape, the sheriff's office said.

Miles and Ferguson both face the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree burglary

First-degree assault

Crime against an at risk adult - death

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Tampering with physical evidence

Multiple controlled substance offenses

The sheriff's office said Miles also faces one charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

