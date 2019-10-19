FALCON, Colo. — Two suspects were taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in multiple crashes in Falcon Friday afternoon.

El Paso Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said they received a call at about 12:46 p.m. regarding someone siphoning gas from a truck in the Safeway parking lot located on McLaughlin Road.

Authorities said the reporting party knew the suspects. They were also familiar to responding deputies since they are suspects in other crimes throughout El Paso County and Colorado Springs, the sheriff's office said.

At around 1:03 p.m., EPSO confirmed the vehicle was stolen and a pursuit began near Meridian Road. During the pursuit, the suspect traveled on the wrong side of the road, crossing medians and running stop signs.

An EPSO deputy hit the suspect vehicle at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road and tried to stop the vehicle. The suspect was able to avoid the impact and struck several vehicles in the process, EPSO said.

The suspect ran the red light at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard and struck a couple of vehicles, causing it to disable their vehicle, sheriff officials said.

Deputies were able to take the suspects into custody. One EPSO deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Authorities identified the suspects as 31-year-old Caleb Miles and 19-year-old Brooke Macklin.

Miles had active warrants for numerous charges that include felony vehicular eluding, theft, obstruction, and criminal mischief.

Macklin had an active warrant for failure to comply.

