Denver police arrest 2 after "significant seizure" of illegal fireworks

The fireworks were found in the 2800 block of South Utica Street, in the Harvey Park South neighborhood.

DENVER — Two men are facing criminal charges after Denver police found a stash of illegal fireworks.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) announced in a tweet Wednesday that officers had made another "significant seizure of illegal fireworks."

The fireworks were found in the 2800 block of South Utica Street. That's in the Harvey Park South neighborhood, southeast of the intersection of West Yale Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

>>> Watch the above video to learn about the dangers of illegal fireworks

The men were arrested on suspicion of illegal storage and possession of fireworks.

Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Colorado unless you have a permit and are a trained professional. Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and Roman candles.

In certain areas, some types of fireworks are legal. Those fireworks include sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

In Denver, if you have to light or ignite, it's illegal. Penalties for violations are up to $999 in fines and/or court costs, and up to one year in jail.

Denver Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Greg Pixley said the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks far outweigh any potential benefit.

"With the weather patterns we have in Colorado, and with the likelihood that these fireworks could errantly go off or be misdirected, the potential for fires and dangers are extreme," Pixley said. "The Denver Fire Department gets far more calls during this period of the Independence Day holiday."