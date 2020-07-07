2 arrested in gang-related shooting at Greeley gas station

A husband and wife were arrested in the case. Police said the couple's four children were inside their vehicle when the shooting occurred.

GREELEY, Colo. — A husband and wife have been arrested and are facing felony charges for their role in a gang-related shooting at a Greeley gas station last month, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m. on June 17, officers heard gun shots in the area of 18th Avenue and 9th Street. It was later determined that the shooting occurred on the south side of the nearby Sinclair gas station.

Police said the shooter was identified as Marcos Maldonado, 33. He's accused of shooting at the victims from his vehicle while his wife, Kendra Maldonado, and their four children were riding inside, police said.

An investigation by detectives revealed the victim and Marcos Maldonado were arguing about a previous gang-related case they were both involved in, police said. Maldonado pulled out a hand gun and shot two rounds at the victims, according to police.

Kendra Maldonado was arrested June 28 for charges of retaliation against a witness and child abuse.

Officers arrested Marcos Maldonado on July 5 in the 1800 block of 5th Street for his involvement in this case. Both suspects were booked into the Weld County Jail.