2 arrested after armed home invasion, car chase

Deputies said the incident began in the 8700 block of Franklin Street, with a call about a burglary in progress.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An armed home invasion led to a pursuit by Adams County Sheriff Office (ACSO) deputies that ended with two suspects being arrested on several felonies, the office said in a post on Facebook.

ACSO said around 1 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a home in the 8700 block of Franklin Street where the victims said they were sleeping and heard someone attempting to steal their truck.

One person in the home confronted the suspects, ACSO said, who demanded the keys to their truck. Deputies said the victim fled back into the home, but the suspects threw a large rock through their living room window in order to access the home.

ACSO said the suspects, identified as Alix Montoya, 29, and Brandie Price, 37, threatened the victims with a large hunting knife and implied they had a gun.

After struggling with one of the victims, Montoya and Price grabbed the keys to the victims' Ford Ranger, according to ACSO, leaving a previously stolen Subaru at the residence.

Deputies said they saw the truck traveling on Washington Street near 76th Avenue and chased them to block 4900 of Washington Street, where they conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI).

The TVI was successful, according to ACSO; Montoya and Price lost control of the car and hit a utility pole. ACSO said they struggled with deputies but were eventually arrested.

Deputies said there was also methamphetamine and other evidence found, and both defendants are being held at the Adams County Detention Facility pending investigation.

ACSO arrested the two on the following charges:

Alix Montoya, 29, of Englewood

Felonies:

1st Degree Burglary

Aggravated Robbery

1st Degree Criminal Trespass

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts)

Vehicular Eluding Causing Bodily Injury to Another

Theft From a Vehicle

Misdemeanors:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Mischief

Brandie Price, 37, of Coos Bay, Oregon

Felonies:

1st Degree Burglary

Aggravated Robbery

1st Degree Criminal Trespass

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts)

Misdemeanors:

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Resisting Arrest

