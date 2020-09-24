Affidavit: Man killed in domestic violence incident while defending his daughter

Two men face manslaughter charges after a 50-year-old man died from injuries suffered during the incident, according to arrest affidavits.

DENVER — Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded at 4:25 a.m. on Sept. 22 to a report of a domestic violence incident on the 500 block of Alton Way that's near East Lowry Boulevard and Yosemite Street.

A caller reported that a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by her boyfriend of seven months, 19-year-old Unturell Sanders, the affidavit says.

Officers contacted the woman and learned there was a second victim in the apartment, her 50-year-old father, the affidavit says.

The man was unconscious and appeared to have injuries from an assault, including a cut to the head, according to the affidavit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the affidavit.

The woman reported that she was at her apartment with her father, her 7-year-old daughter, Sanders and his friend "B-Wild," the affidavit says.

She said they were drinking together at the apartment, and that everything was fine until Sanders continued an argument that had been ongoing off-and-on for a few weeks, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the woman began to walk away when Sanders hit the back of her head.

The woman's father stepped in to defend his daughter and was assaulted by "B-Wild," the affidavit says.

The woman attempted to call for help, but Sanders took her phone and smashed it, and also prevented her from leaving the apartment for an hour, according to the affidavit. She tried to call for help with a second phone, but Sanders also took that phone, the affidavit says.

At one point while searching for her phone, the affidavit says Sanders picked up the woman and dropped her on her head.

During the incident, the affidavit says Sanders also picked up a loaded .40-caliber handgun in the apartment, pointed it at the woman, and threatened to kill her. He also hit her head with the muzzle of the gun, causing bruising, the affidavit says.

Sanders eventually left the apartment, followed shortly after by "B-Wild," who also took an iPad belonging to the victim's daughter from her hands, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the woman left the apartment with her child and asked a neighbor for help. She also tried to stop Sanders from taking her car, injuring her wrist and scraping her knees in the process.

Sanders left in the woman's 2000 gold Pontiac Grand Prix without "B-Wild," and returned to pick him up after he began chasing the car, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the suspects took the gun from the apartment when they left.

The woman said she had met "B-Wild" one other time, and that she could find him on Facebook, the affidavit says.

She found a profile for a person named "B-Wild," and identified the man in the profile photo as the person with Sanders, according to the affidavit.

Using the listed birthdate in the profile officers identified 24-year-old Savion Lewellen, who matched the description given by the woman, according to the affidavit.

Sanders faces the following charges, according to DPD:

Manslaughter



Aggravated Robbery



Robbery



Second-degree assault



Felony menacing, Child abuse



Obstruction of telephone or telegraph service

Lewellyn faces the following charges, according to DPD:

Manslaughter

Robbery