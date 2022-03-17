2 arrested in teen's deadly shooting in Five Points

Shardae Rideaux faces a murder charge and Gabrielle James is being investigated as an accessory in the killing of 16-year-old Za’Riyah Thomas, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the Five Points neighborhood on March 7, Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Police said at 2:12 a.m. that officers found a woman later identified as Za’Riyah Thomas shot in the 2500-2600 block of Welton Street.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and it was determined to be a homicide.

Shardae Rideaux, 19, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder and Gabrielle James, 23, was also taken into custody and faces a charge of being an accessory to the crime, according to police.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

