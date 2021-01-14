2 attempted kidnappings reported in Aurora

Over the last two weeks, two attempted kidnappings were reported within one mile of each other.

Aurora Police are looking into two reports of attempted child abductions near the city's Mission Viejo neighborhood since the beginning of January.

The first was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

In that case, APD said a suspect tried to grab a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside near the intersection of South Quintero Way and South Richfield Street.

That suspect was described as a white man who was wearing a red and black flannel shirt, jeans and black ski mask.

Then on Jan. 12, APD said they received a report of a suspect attempting to grab a 12-year-old boy playing at Mission Viejo Park around 6 p.m. That is less than a mile from the Jan. 5 incident.

Police described the suspect in that case as a bald man with a dark beard and possibly with tattoos on his arms.

APD is asking anyone with video or information about either incident to reach out to the department. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

Parents, caregivers and others can visit KidSmartz to find safety tips to prevent child abductions and more.