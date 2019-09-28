GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Three men, including two from Aurora, were arrested on suspicion of robbing gas stations at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Grand Junction, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

At 1:34 a.m., authorities said they received reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store at 2847 North Ave. The reporting party told authorities three men wearing dark clothing and hoods had robbed the store at gunpoint. The three men left on foot with a cash drawer from the register.

The victim told police the men were possibly armed with two handguns and an additional larger firearm. The store employee did not suffer injuries.

At 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a second armed robbery at a gas station at 599 29 1/2 Road. The reporting party at that location also described three men wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts. The men were also described being armed with two handguns and possibly a rifle.

The men fled the gas station with cash, merchandise, the reporting party's wallet and multiple cellphones taken from people inside the store, police said.

No injuries were reported inside the store.

After the second robbery, area convenience stores were advised by authorities to lock their doors until further notice.

Just before 3:00 a.m., a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy found a vehicle parked near a gas station at 32 1/2 Road and F Road. As the deputy attempted to contact the occupants, the vehicle drove away. The vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks nearby, and the three occupants, who police said matched the descriptions of the robbers, ran from the vehicle, police said.

The deputy detained one of the suspects. The two other suspects were later taken into custody with the help of a K-9.

Cash, two handguns, and an additional firearm was seized in the arrest, police said.

The suspects, 19-year-old Antonio Mack of Clifton, 19-year-old Isaiah Medina of Aurora, and 19-year-old Jonathan Melton of Aurora, face multiple charges that include aggravated robbery, obstructing police, conspiracy and vehicular eluding.

Police released a booking photo for Medina. Photos for the other two were not available.

