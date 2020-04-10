Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman a ride-along during pursuit that ends with 2 injured officers

Coffman was in a separate vehicle and was not hurt, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman was riding in a police vehicle involved in a pursuit that ended with two police officers being injured, according to police.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers began chasing a homicide suspect at around 3:40 p.m. at Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.

About 10 minutes later, APD said, the pursuit ended at 14th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway after an officer used their vehicle to "forcibly end the pursuit."

Two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two suspects were arrested, but their names have not been released.

Coffman was riding along with a district commander at the time, police said, and the vehicle he was in was briefly involved in the pursuit.

As for whether officers are allowed to engage in pursuits with civilians on board, a spokesperson for the department gave this explanation:

“It is the policy of this Department that pursuits WILL NOT, except in extraordinary situations, be conducted under the following circumstances: In a police vehicle in which an individual, who is not a sworn member, is either the driver or passenger. This restriction includes non-sworn members, citizens, other officials and prisoners unless a waiver of liability has been signed by the subject passenger before the ride-along.”

It's not clear whether Coffman signed such a waiver. A spokesperson for the City of Aurora said the mayor could not offer a public statement, citing the ongoing investigation.

The APD spokesperson said the pursuit will be reviewed to determine if all department directives and procedures were appropriately followed.