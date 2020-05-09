2 bodies found east of downtown Denver

DENVER — A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found in an area just east of downtown Denver Friday night.
According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD), the two people were found dead in the 300 block of 24th Street. That’s near Park Avenue West and Court Place.
Google Maps shows that this is an area that’s largely residential with some open space.
Police did not say if the deaths are considered to be suspicious, or offer any information about who the two victims were.
They did tweet that anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.
