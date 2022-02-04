Teen fatally shot in December agreed to meet suspects to sell clothing, DA says

Jonathan Garcia and Matthew McMahon are both now charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 shooting of the teen in Thornton.

THORNTON, Colo. — Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the December death of another teen who they had arranged to meet with to buy clothing, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jonathan Garcia, 19, and Matthew McMahon, 18, are charged with:

First-degree Murder

Second-degree Murder

Aggravated robbery

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery

They're accused of fatally shooting and robbing 18-year-old Fernando Perez on Dec. 3, 2021, in Thornton. According to the DA's office, Perez was killed after the suspects communicated with him on social media and arranged to meet him to purchase clothing.

According to the Thornton Police Department (TPD), officers were called to the area of 101st Avenue and Clayton Street at around 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a report of a person down. TPD said, officers found an injured man, who was identified as Perez. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Garcia is next due in court on April 8. McMahon is due in court on Feb. 23.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.