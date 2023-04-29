2 killed in Nebraska crash were from Colorado

Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46, and Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, from Burlington died in the crash Thursday, Nebraska State Patrol said.

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — A man was arrested after reportedly running a stop sign, causing a crash that killed a woman and a teen from Burlington, Colorado and injured three others Thursday, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said.

Around 12:15 p.m., NSP said the victims were in a Hyundai Santa Fe going north on Highway 283 in Furnas County when the driver of a Dodge Ram going west on Highway 89 ran a stop sign at the intersection, hitting the passenger side of the Hyundai.

One passenger in the Hyundai, identified as 46-year-old Miriam Mejia Barrientos, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 13-year-old Sloan Luna Portillo, was flown to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 43-year-old man driving of the Hyundai and two more passengers, a boy and a girl who are both 11, were also flown to various hospitals with critical injuries.

All five victims in the Hyundai were Burlington, Colorado residents, NSP said. Barrientos was the mother of the 11-year-old children, and Portillo was the 43-year-old man's daughter.

Two people in the Dodge Ram were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanow of Lynnwood, Washington, was released from the hospital and booked on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide and willful reckless driving, NSP said.

